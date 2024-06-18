Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Review: Super Telephoto Lens For Medium Format Cameras

Medium format photography does not typically lend itself to extremely long focal lengths, but the Fujifilm Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR in conjunction with Fujifilm's latest generation of medium format cameras challenges the preconceived notions of such cameras in an audacious manner. Where before the longest lens photographers using Fujifilm's GFX system could make use of was the GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR, the GF 500mm f/5.6 doubles that focal range and makes wildlife or sports photography feasible for a system which previously was far from ideal for capturing such subjects.

However, it's important to note that a 500mm f/5.6 lens is not really the same effective focal length as if you were shooting with this lens on a full frame sensor camera. Due to the larger medium format sensor, it's necessary to multiply the focal length and aperture by 0.79 to find that the effective focal length and depth of field of this lens is actually 395mm f/4.424. That puts it very close to Nikon's recent Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S lens in practical application, though it's important to note that the f4.424 effective aperture only applies to depth of field and not to light gathering capabilities.

The upshot is that Fujifilm has made what appears to be a truly groundbreaking lens, though it's necessary to see if it lives up to expectations when put to the test in the field.

