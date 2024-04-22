Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sport Review: Portable, Affordable, Super Telephoto Lens

Beyond sharpness and a lack of optical issues, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 Sport delivers remarkably nice overall rendering of images. Bokeh looks really lovely, with nice transitions to out-of-focus areas, and colors/contrast are top-notch as well with this lens. With most lenses, I find I have to do a lot of tweaking to get things just right, but with the 500mm f/5.6, I found that a greater-than-normal number of my photos needed only minimal adjustments to color and contrast.

In terms of close focus, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 has a minimum working distance of 126 inches, so don't expect to use it for macro work. I was able to get a halfway decent shot of a tree frog, and it's great for small birds and large flowers. I only occasionally found the lack of macro mildly annoying, and in most circumstances, it's not a major drawback for this sort of lens.

A more serious concern is that the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 E-mount version isn't compatible with teleconverters, which are very commonly used with lenses such as this. It's the only real issue I could find to hold against this lens, and if you use the L mount version you can take advantage of Sigma's teleconverters. The reason Sigma can't make its own teleconverters for E-mount is that this is prohibited by the license they have with Sony that allows Sigma to make E-mount lenses.

The image stabilization system is reasonably effective, which is a good thing as the Sigma FP L lacks IBIS (in-body image stabilization). The system worked well for still shots at fairly low shutter speeds, but handheld video was too shaky. It's important to note, though, that this is purely because the body I was using wasn't able to provide IBIS for hybrid stabilization combined with the lens. The autofocus of this lens is quiet and smooth.