Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Lens Review: Unique Optic With Incredible Creative Potential

Like all the other Sigma lenses I've used in recent years, the 15mm f/1.4 Diagonal Fisheye features excellent build quality. It's an extremely solid lens and is weather-sealed, so it can stand up to the often challenging conditions typically encountered while doing astrophotography. Keep in mind that this rugged construction and all that glass stacked inside its metal lens barrel mean that it is quite heavy. For astrophotographers, there's even a lens heater retainer to prevent this common astrophotography accessory from protruding into your field of view.

There are plenty of manual controls on the lens itself in addition to the smooth and nicely damped focus ring. There's a manual aperture ring, which is coupled with a switch to de-click the aperture ring if desired. There's the usual autofocus/manual focus switch, but here it's paired with a switch that disengages the manual focus ring, thus locking your focus into place. This means once you've locked focus on the stars you can make sure you don't lose that focus by accident by bumping the focus ring. This lock holds even if you power your camera off and on. There's also a customizable function button.

One of my favorite features of the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 Diagonal Fisheye is the integrated Arca-Swiss compatible tripod plate on the removable tripod collar. This is something I believe should be the default on all lenses with a tripod collar, and the fact that Sigma has been including this on all their new lenses with tripod collars is a real advantage for their optics.

Also of note is the rear gel filter holder found on the Sigma 15mm f/1.4, and in terms of accessories, the lens includes a pattern for you to use to cut your own gel filters. The lens cap includes compartments in which to store those filters, and an excellent padded carrying case for the lens is included as well.