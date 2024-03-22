Venus Optics Laowa 10mm F/2.8 Zero-D FF Lens Review: Ultra-Wide With Auto-Focus

The "Zero-D" in Laowa 10mm f/2.8 Zero-D FF stands for zero distortion, meaning that this is a rectilinear lens, in which straight lines should stay straight, unlike a fisheye lens which features extreme and intentional distortion. The Laowa 10mm f/2.8 isn't entirely free of distortion, but it's fairly minimal and about what you tend to expect from an ultra-wide rectilinear lens. Also, when composing ultra-wide shots, perspective distortion is always a factor to keep in mind, and that's not the fault of the lens. Perspective distortion can be corrected in post-processing, but fixing it optically requires the use of a lens with a tilt-shift mechanism.

With that out of the way, the Laowa 10mm f/2.8 is a really beautiful piece of glass. It delivers sharp images with plenty of punch, and while there's some vignetting, it isn't really a problem. Flaring and other optical issues are also generally well controlled, though I did occasionally notice some color fringing, but it wasn't a significant concern.

If you're looking for a lens for architectural photography, then this is a one to get excited about. You can easily encompass an entire room within a single frame, and the lack of significant distortion is particularly important for such pictures. If you're shooting real estate or cityscapes, this is probably a lens you want in your bag.

The lens can focus as close as 12cm, so it's capable of capturing really unusual macro photography shots. It's great for photographing small subjects within their environment. There's a lot of creative potential in this, though also plenty of compositional challenges, which seem to be something of a theme with this lens.