The iPhone Feature That Harry Potter Fans Will Want To Know

It might surprise you, but you can cast a couple of "Harry Potter" spells using your iPhone. The device has been hiding its magical abilities all this time.

Remember the scene in the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," when Hermione casts the spell Lumos Solem to scare the Devil's Snare with sunlight? That was the first time we saw one of our wizards cast the spell. Then we saw Harry Potter use the spell Lumos Maxima at the beginning of "Prisoner of Azkaban." For those catching up, the beloved wizards use the spell to create a ray or ball of light that appears at the tip of their wand.

But why are we discussing these spells, and how are they related to your iPhone? Well, its voice assistant Siri responds to some spells in a very whimsical yet practical way. So whether you're bored of the existing Siri features or want to impress other "Harry Potter" fans, here's how to cast some spells.