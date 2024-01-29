6 Of The Most Useful iOS Shortcuts To Use On iPhone

You're probably used to plugging your iPhone in to charge right before heading to bed, ensuring it has sufficient time to reach a full 100%. However, there's nothing worse than realizing your iPhone is low on battery, right before you have something important to attend to. Unless you're okay with carrying a portable charger around with you, the only option you're probably left with is to plug your iPhone in to charge, cross your fingers and pray it charges quickly. Fortunately, you can mess around with a few different settings on your iPhone that'll speed up charging, including enabling Low Power Mode and toggling on Airplane Mode.

However, if you tend to find yourself in such situations often, what if we told you that there's a shortcut that will help your iPhone charge at a faster rate? While it won't magically change the rate at which your device charges, it will reduce the power your device consumes while charging. This ultimately means that your iPhone can use the extra power to charge your device quicker.

The Fast Charge shortcut disables both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, lowers your iPhone's brightness to zero, and enables Low Power and Airplane Mode. Once you've downloaded the Fast Charge shortcut, go to the Shortcuts app and tap Fast Charge Mode. Now, a pop-up window will appear asking if you'd like to disable all services. All you need to do now is tap Yes and wait for your device to charge! Unfortunately, the only drawback of using this shortcut is that you'll have to spend some time toggling on all the services once you're done charging your iPhone.