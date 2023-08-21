The iPhone Setting That'll Speed Up Charging

Just like on a computer, the various apps you have open and running simultaneously on your iPhone need to draw on the phone's resources to go about their business. Even if you switch to another app, it may still keep running in secret for a few minutes while it conducts its suspending duties, saving data, fetching updates, and so on. This is a feature called Background App Refresh, and while it can be helpful to keep your apps up to date, it does draw on your phone's resources and, by extension, its power. If it's fetching stuff while you're trying to charge, that charge is going to take longer.

You can disable Background App Refresh from your Settings menu.

From your iPhone's Home screen, open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Background App Refresh. Disable Background App Refresh.

With the feature disabled, your apps won't draw on your phone's resources if you're not actively using them. If you want some apps to retain this functionality, though, you can manually set which apps can still update themselves in the Background App Refresh menu.