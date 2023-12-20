How To Set Up Quiet Hours On Your iPhone (And Why You Should)

The iPhone feature goes by many names, from "Focus Mode" to "Do Not Disturb," but functionally it all comes down to giving yourself some (likely much needed) quiet time. With a bit of setup you can tell your iPhone to mute all — or an assortment of — incoming calls, texts, and other notifications with the intention of reducing possible phone-based distractions so that you can focus on other tasks or just get some time to yourself for resting or relaxing.

What sets this apart from something like Airplane Mode is that it doesn't cut your phone off from outside communication. Your iPhone will still be connected to Wi-Fi or your network, and all your communications like emails and calls and so on will still come through. It's just that your phone won't overtly tell you about it with a ding and a pop-up notification.

That said, you will still be able to check your apps and messages and whatnot if you want — though that sort of goes against the point of setting all of this up for yourself in the first place. Point is, the option is there and can be fine-tuned so that you can silence all or specific notifications from any and all apps and other forms of communication tied to your iPhone, and you can tell it to turn itself on at specific times, days, locations, etc.