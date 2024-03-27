Fujifilm X100VI Review: More Than Just A Pretty Camera

If you're looking for a camera for your next vacation, or just something small and light that will take great photos, then the Fujifilm X100VI is probably on your radar. On paper and in promo images, this little gadget has all the modern features you could want packed into an almost pocket-sized form factor, along with a retro appearance that transforms it into something of a work of art. It seems as if, in recent years, classic stylings for cameras have been making a comeback, which is great to see, as there are definite advantages to the way these devices used to be constructed compared to modern designs.

It's not surprising that demand for this camera has already well outpaced the supply. A special edition of the camera limited to just 1,934 units sold out in just a few minutes, and Fujifilm says it'll take months to fill current orders for the camera. With that in mind, is the Fujifilm X100VI worth putting your name on a waitlist in the hope of nabbing one for a summer vacation?

Fujifilm provided a sample of the X100VI for this review.