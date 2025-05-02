12 Reasons Why The Insta360 X5 Is Better Than An Action Camera

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite a long established overlap between 360-degree cameras and action cameras, it was not until the recent launch of the Insta360 X5 that one might actually consider such a camera a full-on replacement for an action camera. Thanks to a few key innovations, the X5 may well be the tipping point where the 360 camera really takes over. It might even beat action cameras at their own game.

Advertisement

A 360 camera is literally a camera which captures a 360-degree sphere around it, recording everything all at once. They typically feature two cameras with ultra-wide angle lenses on either side of a slim body; the resulting two 180-degree views are later stitched together either in-camera or by software. With Insta360's flagship cameras, and most other modern 360 cameras, this stitching occurs in-camera. The camera itself, and often the pole supporting the camera are rendered entirely or largely invisible. Alternately, an action camera utilizes a single, wide angle lens in a rugged, waterproof body, typically with electronic image stabilization.

As we will see, the line delineating these two camera genres has blurred significantly, and with the Insta360 X5 one may well ask why you would buy an action camera instead. The camera (provided by Insta360 for our full Insta360 X5 review) is equipped with a new sensor, better processing capabilities, and major durability upgrades over the previous X4 camera. Here's what makes it worth considering.

Advertisement