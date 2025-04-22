Insta360 X5 Review: Refined, Robust, Ready To Be The Best

One thing that never fails to make me excited to test a new camera is when it boasts a significantly larger sensor than its predecessor, and such is the case with the Insta360 X5. The X5 features a 1/1.28" sensor, which is much larger than the 1/2" sensor found in last year's Insta360 X4. This means that the pixels themselves are larger in the X5 than the X4, leading to a serious boost to image quality, particularly when it comes to low light and high dynamic range scenarios.

The 13.5 stops of dynamic range in the X5 mean that you are far less likely to run into situations with blown out highlights or crushed shadows. This really showed its merit on the ski slopes, where the bright sun and reflective snow contrast so harshly with the inky shadows of the trees.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Additionally, the X5 now features a 5nm AI chip, dual Pro Imaging chips, and a new algorithm, which enables greatly enhanced performance in low light when shooting in the dedicated PureVideo mode. These upgrades also enable Active HDR at up to 5.7K 60fps. Still photos also look fantastic, and a new built-in wind guard and improved audio algorithms greatly enhance the audio recording capabilities of the camera. For vloggers, this makes the X5 an extraordinarily compelling all-in-one system.

Improved battery life is another benefit of this new camera, and I was able to accomplish long recording sessions without needing to swap out for a fresh battery. In endurance mode, the X5 is rated for 185 minutes of battery life. Additionally, it now only takes 20 minutes to charge to 80% capacity, and the X5 now handles heat dissipation better as well.