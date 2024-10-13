GoPro Hero (2024) Hands-On: Is It A Bargain For $199, Or Should You Spend More?

The GoPro Hero (2024) is the little brother of the Hero 13 Black, and little is certainly the right descriptor to use. The Hero 13 Black can be called pocket-sized, but you'll want big pockets to carry it comfortably. The GoPro Hero, on the other hand, is small enough to almost be wallet-sized, assuming of course that you carry an extra large wallet. This is a minimalist camera in just about every way, including its name and price tag. A big question is whether this minimalism works for or against it, and whether or not you're better off shelling out for a bigger, more expensive action camera.

I took the Hero (2024) out on a multi-day wilderness backpacking trip to see how it performed in rugged, real-world conditions, and tested it head-to-head with the GoPro Hero 13 Black to determine how the user experience and video quality stacks up. I put this little camera through its paces to see if it's as good in practice as it appears to be on paper.

The GoPro Hero is definitely marketed toward beginners looking to pick up their first action camera, but is this the Hero they're looking for?

GoPro provided the Hero for this article.