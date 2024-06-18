These Are The Most Powerful Computers Available From Every Major Brand

HP is among the most well-known manufacturers of pre-built computers. As a result, one of its most powerful products — the HP Omen 45L — has some of the greatest high-end components out there. The incredibly powerful RTX 4090 enables it to run any graphics-intensive software with ease, even with its Intel i9 processor only being from the 13th generation, rather than the latest 14th. It also falls a bit flat in the area of RAM, only having 16 GB available, but its unique liquid cooler and 1200-watt power supply make up for this shortcoming with great future-proofing — as it should with a price point of over $3,000.

One thing to be wary of regarding the 45L is how closely tied it is to HP itself. In other words, you might find that the proprietary parts aren't so great in the long run, and you should expect plenty of bloatware when you boot the system up for the first time. The storage space is also somewhat lacking, with 2 TB being split between an HDD and an SSD, so consider making some upgrades to the storage and RAM if you eventually need to.

If you're more interested in a workstation rather than a gaming device, you'll find greater results with the HP Z8 Fury. These computers can reach prices of $6,000 or more, and in return, they're able to include Intel's Xeon W processors and Nvidia's RTX A4000 graphics cards. These focused components will be more useful for professional tasks in the long run, though the Omen is still a better buy for gaming enthusiasts.