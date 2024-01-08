Acer Boosts Its Nitro And Predator Gaming Laptops For 2024: Here's What's New

Acer may just be the most prolific exhibitor at CES 2024. Besides coming up with updated editions of its Swift and Aspire-series laptops, the Taiwanese company is also using this year's CES as a launchpad for its updated lineup of gaming-focused notebooks from the Predator and Nitro series.

Because Acer already has a wide variety of Predator and Nitro-series laptops in its existing lineup, the newly announced machines with similar sounding names might be confusing for several users. Acer has introduced a total of five new gaming laptops as part of this product refresh: Of these five gaming machines, four products — Predator Helios 18 (PH18-72), Predator Helios 16 (PH16-72), Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72), and Acer Nitro 17 are upgrades to already existing machines with the same names (but different model numbers). What is entirely new with this lineup is the Predator Helios Neo 18 model, which did not exist prior to 2024.

In case you haven't already guessed, the single most important change to the brand-new and four updated models is the addition of Intel's newest 14th generation Intel chips as processor options.