Acer Reveals New Predator Gaming Laptops And Compact Orion X Desktop

As part of Acer's 2023 Global Press Conference, the tech giant is releasing a number of new devices and worthwhile updates devices to its gaming lineup, including high-power 16-inch gaming workhorses and an upgradeable compact desktop featuring Intel's 13th Gen Core processors.

Acer's Predator gaming brand has previously been home to some very edgy gamer designs, but recent updates bring a far more subdued design language to the brand's gaming products. Not only do these visual changes bring the laptops more in-line with what the competition is offering, but now you don't have to be ashamed of yourself when you show up to a professional meeting only to whip out an over-the-top gaming laptop to take notes on.

The highlights for Acer's 2023 gaming updates include the latest high-performance CPUs and GPUs, high refresh rates, and impressive color accuracy across both mobile and desktop parts. Many of the features that make these new laptop and desktop designs great for gaming also make them apt for content creation.