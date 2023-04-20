Acer Reveals New Predator Gaming Laptops And Compact Orion X Desktop
As part of Acer's 2023 Global Press Conference, the tech giant is releasing a number of new devices and worthwhile updates devices to its gaming lineup, including high-power 16-inch gaming workhorses and an upgradeable compact desktop featuring Intel's 13th Gen Core processors.
Acer's Predator gaming brand has previously been home to some very edgy gamer designs, but recent updates bring a far more subdued design language to the brand's gaming products. Not only do these visual changes bring the laptops more in-line with what the competition is offering, but now you don't have to be ashamed of yourself when you show up to a professional meeting only to whip out an over-the-top gaming laptop to take notes on.
The highlights for Acer's 2023 gaming updates include the latest high-performance CPUs and GPUs, high refresh rates, and impressive color accuracy across both mobile and desktop parts. Many of the features that make these new laptop and desktop designs great for gaming also make them apt for content creation.
An all-new Predator Helios Neo 16 and Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition join the fray
Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16 is pitched as a more affordable version of Acer's top-of-the-line gaming laptop, featuring all the performance of its more expensive cousins, but accessible to more people. The Predator Helios Neo 16 will be available in North America in May, with a starting price of $1,199. Acer has crammed the Helios Neo 16 full of powerful hardware, including either an Intel Core i7-13700HX or Core i5-13500HX paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 laptop GPUs, along with as much as 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. Prospective buyers have two display options as well: either a 16-inch, 16:10 IPS unit with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a maximum brightness of 500 nits, or a 1920 x 1200 IPS panel with a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Regardless of which display you opt for, you'll get 100% sRGB coverage, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support, making these devices apt for beginner creative work and gaming applications alike.
The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition takes things in a different direction, focusing exclusively on content consumption. With up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, Intel's Core i9-13900HX, and 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, the Helios 3D 15 is equipped to run just about any modern gaming title you can throw at it. The addition of SpatialLabs's eye-tracking hardware enables a glasses-free 3D experience. The Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition arrives in North America in May at a starting price at $3,499.
Predator Triton 14 and 17 X are high-end creator laptops
Acer is positioning the Predator Triton 14 as a compact all-rounder. In addition to the obligatory Core i7-13700H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 laptop GPUs, the 14-inch Triton comes equipped with a 16:10, 2560 x 1600 mini LED display that refreshes at an alarming 250 Hz, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, and is certified HDR600. The Predator Triton 14 tries to sweeten the deal for creators with a microSD card slot and a more portable 14-inch form factor.
The Triton 14 is only 0.78 inches thick at its thickest point, so Acer had to put more than a little effort into keeping it cool. The device features an updated AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology cooling system that uses a liquid metal thermal compound to carry the heat efficiently from the CPU to the heat sink. The Acer Predator Triton 14 is available in North America in May, starting at $1,499.
The Predator Triton 17 X is Acer's fastest laptop to date, featuring up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. The shell of the Triton 17 X is a CNC unibody metal chassis with diamond-cut edges and an RGB-illuminated Predator logo to add some visual flair. The mini LED display clocks in at 1,000 nits, boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a refresh rate of 250 Hz (though the Triton 17 X is also available with a 240 Hz IPS display at the same resolution). The Triton 17 X launches in North America in May at an eye-watering $3,799.
The Orion X is a 15.4L upgradeable desktop with a hot-swap M.2 NVMe bay
Along with the host of high-performance gaming laptops, Acer is launching the Predator Orion X compact desktop and a pair of curved gaming monitors. The Acer Predator Orion X is a 15.6-liter sci-fi-cyberpunk chassis packed with an Intel Core i9-13900KS and GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. A 240 mm all-in-one CPU cooler is responsible for taming the substantial heat coming off the CPU. The GPU is also liquid-cooled, this time by a custom unit that sits neatly between the PCB and the graphics card shroud. The Orion X will be available in North America in September 2023, starting at $2,999.99.
For your desktop display needs, Acer is also presenting the $999.99 Nitro XZ452CU V and $1,299.99 Predator X34 V monitors. The new Nitro monitor is a gargantuan 44.5-inch, 32:9 unit with a 1500R curve, 400-nit peak brightness, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 5120 x 1440 resolution. AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro maintains a tear-free gaming experience, while 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space gives the monitor some creator chops.
The Predator X34 is a 34-inch, 21:9, 400-nit OLED monitor that steps up the refresh rate to 175 Hz, increases the DCI-P3 coverage to 99%, and adds Variable Refresh Rate to AMD FreeSync Premium. Both displays will be available in late 2023.