Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Review: Glasses-Free 3D Excess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In today's age, it's no longer enough to simply look at a screen while gaming. The threshold for being impressive demands so much more now — haptics, immersion, and lifelike experiences in both sight and sound. Technological capability and the expectations of gamers share a mutually upward trajectory.

That is why Acer's new beast of a gaming laptop caught so much attention. The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition has a set of features that most of the best gaming laptops haven't dared to include. Chief among these is a display that uses stereoscopic 3D technology to emulate an immersive gaming experience even without 3D glasses.

It's a claim that, if delivered upon, could mean a new chapter for gaming — especially when combined with the rest of this laptop's top-tier specs. But expectations were high, given the price of this Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming notebook. Acer provided a Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition computer for the purpose of this review.