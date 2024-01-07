Acer's CES 2024 Goodies Include New Swift, Aspire Laptops And Predator Routers

Opening up Acer's CES 2024 lineup is the latest slate of Aspire-branded Windows laptops. This includes the new Aspire Vero 16 AI PC, powered by the newest-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, and new Aspire Go laptops running on Intel Core i3 N-Series and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. Perhaps most intriguing, the Aspire Vero 16 is being touted by Acer as a completely carbon-neutral computer.

"Acer has taken the initiative to reduce its environmental impact during the raw material procurement, manufacture, use, and distribution of Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P)," reads a footnote in Sunday's Aspire press release from Acer. "Any remaining carbon emissions will be offset by high-quality carbon credits to achieve carbon neutrality." The release added that a third-party auditor will ensure that the Aspire Vero 16 complies with ISO 14067, the international standard for assessing one's carbon footprint.

The Vero 16 is the flagship of this year's Aspire Line. With its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, it has a stated battery life of up to 10.5 hours, and it also includes Intel AI Boost to enhance Windows Copilot performance, a 1440p webcam, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and two USB type-C ports (running at Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 speeds).

The Aspire Vero 16 launches in North America in April at a starting retail price of $749.99, while the Go 15 drops in February starting at $249.99. The Go 14 ships in March with a starting price of $249.99 for the Intel SKUs and $379.99 for the AMD models.