Surface Studio 2+ Wants To Be Your New Workhorse

Microsoft is giving a long-awaited update to the Surface Studio, its all-in-one PC that goes against the likes of Apple's iMac. The updated version — dubbed the Surface Studio 2+ — carries the same looks as its predecessor. While that isn't necessarily a bad thing because the design is still quite impressive with its flexibility, it's the internals that made a massive leap worth a few generations.

The 7th Gen Intel processor powering the Surface Studio 2 has been replaced with the 11th Gen Intel H-series silicon inside the Surface Studio 2+. Microsoft is offering the device in a single configuration powered by the Core i7-i11370H CPU, which packs four cores, eight threads, and offers a boost frequency of 4.80GHz. It's a rather odd choice for a processor, considering the fact that Intel's 12th Gen H-series processors are already out in the market packing up to 14 cores and 20 threads — plus, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake Intel processors have also been announced.

Microsoft

Microsoft claims that the CPU upgrade is still meaningful enough to offer up to a 50% gain in raw performance. On the graphics side of things, Microsoft is replacing the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/1070 cards on the older model with the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The upgraded GPU inside the Surface Studio 2+ packs the next-gen Tensor cores and is touted to be twice as powerful as the one inside its predecessor.