6 Fitness Trackers Under $100 That Actually Work
Wearables have become very popular in recent years — especially fitness trackers, with numerous options currently available. Sometimes you'll even see several different models from the same brand, like Fitbit. With all these options, it may be hard to know which are the best fitness trackers that can help you meet your goals. You may not even be sure what type of fitness tracker you want, with different options like smartwatches, smart rings, and even chest straps that monitor your heart rate on the market.
Choosing which fitness tracker is right for you will depend on your specific needs and goals — it may be especially important to you that a tracker measures skin temperature or has GPS capabilities independent of paired smartphones, so you can go for a run with nothing but the tracker. Another big factor may be cost, as some fitness trackers can cost several hundred dollars, if not more. Fortunately, there are several affordable fitness trackers available, with some even costing less than $100.
There's typically a reason these models are less expensive than the more popular options like the Apple Watch Series 10 and Fitbit Charge 6, though. Usually, they sacrifice certain features or tools to hit that price point. Even worse, a lot of them — to put it mildly — are just plain junk. To help decide which is best for you, here are six fitness trackers under $100 that actually work, based on reviews by people who've actually used them. More information on how these devices were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Fitbit Inspire 3
On SlashGear's list of every Fitbit model ranked, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the highest option under $100 and third-best overall. While it's more basic than the Fitbit Charge 6, it still has plenty to offer. It can measure your current heart rate and resting heart rate, as well as your heart rate variability, breathing rate, oxygen saturation, and even your skin temperature — all metrics that can be important when tracking your workouts and overall health.
The Inspire 3 has a band design rather than a larger watch design, with a narrow, rectangular touchscreen that still manages to display a lot of relevant information (including the time and date). It can last up to 10 days on a single charge. The tracker can also alert you to irregular heart rhythms, remind you to get up and move, and show text, call, and other app notifications. It includes a menstrual health tracker and a vibrating SmartWake alarm that can follow your sleep levels.
Obviously, the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers less advanced features than more expensive models like the Fitbit Charge 6, but that may not necessarily be a bad thing. In its positive hands-on review of the device, Business Insider calls the Charge 6 "perfect for beginners." This review praises the battery life and comfortable band of the tracker, though it notes the lack of an integrated GPS as one drawback. Another issue with the Fitbit is that it uses a proprietary charger rather than having a simple USB port you can plug into. If you lose this charger, or want to buy a backup for traveling, it's much less convenient.
On Amazon, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is priced between $94 and $99.95 depending on which color band you opt for: black, lilac, or amber.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9
Just because something is affordable doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap, and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is proof of this. In SlashGear's hands-on review of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, we say the "fitness tracker outperforms its budget price" and scored it a near-perfect nine out of 10. Like many trackers, it has a narrow screen, but the 1.62-inch AMOLED display is still easy to read — even while running in broad daylight — thanks to a 490 x 192 resolution and brightness of up to 1,200 nits. It's capable of tracking heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and over 150 specific exercises and sports, though it lacks ECG and blood pressure monitoring.
Like the Apple Watch, its watch face can be customized, and the device can be used with a wide range of different-styled bands, including braided and Cuban chain straps. It can even be attached to your shoe or used as a necklace with a luxurious pendant accessory. It doesn't matter if you're an Android or iPhone user, as the device is compatible with both ecosystems.
The proprietary charger used by the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 only has a USB-A on the other end, so you'll need a compatible charger to keep the device powered. If you've already upgraded your power banks and wall chargers to USB-C, you'll need to find an older one or use an adapter. Another downside to the wearable is the lack of GPS, which is a common sacrifice that cheaper fitness trackers make. If you want to track your location and run paths, you'll need to make sure your smartphone is with you in addition to the Smart Band 9. The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 has a list price of $47 on Amazon.
Amazfit Bip 5
If you're interested in what Amazfit has to offer but prefer a smartwatch over a minimalist band, the Amazfit Bip 5 may be a great option for you that's still under $100. With its curved square, 1.9-inch display, don't be surprised if many people assume you're wearing an Apple Watch. It can last a lot longer on a single charge than Apple's wearable, however — up to 10 days with typical usage or up to a month in battery saver mode.
Like any good fitness tracker, the Amazfit Bip 5 can monitor your heart rate. It's also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, and stress, as well as track over 120 different sports and exercises. What makes the Bip 5 especially useful for fitness enthusiasts is the device's ability to integrate with third-party apps like Strava, Google Fit, and Adidas Running. The watch can even store music to keep you motivated during your workouts. It has customizable watch faces and also allows for Bluetooth calls and can be controlled using Amazon Alexa.
After testing the product, Tom's Guide gave the Amazfit Bip 5 a glowing review and called it "an absolute steal" that has "the capability to do things you'd expect on a $200+ device." The review did mention a few flaws, however, including imperfect sleep tracking. Another drawback is that, while the health reports provided by its Zepp companion app are useful, you'll need a $70 annual subscription to access them.
The black and pink models of the Amazfit Bip 5 cost $90, while the white model is currently discounted for $75.
Galaxy Fit3
If you're an Android user who particularly likes to use Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S25 smartphone, but are looking for a more affordable option to Galaxy Watch 7, which is Samsung's premier wearable, you can opt for the brand's Fit3. The Fit3 has an interesting design — it's not round like the S25 and instead looks closer to an Apple Watch. However, it's not a full-sized smartwatch, nor does it sport the minimalist "band" design that many fitness trackers go with. It's somewhere in between — a compromise that many people who prefer either large-display smartwatches or narrow, lightweight fitness bands may dislike.
Many people like the best-of-both-worlds approach, though — on Amazon, the Galaxy Fit3 has an overall 4.2 out of five user rating, based on over 1,150 customer reviews. The negative reviews that bring down its overall score mention that the battery life of the Fit3 doesn't live up to Samsung's promise of 13 days on a single charge. Other dissatisfied customers mention the device's lack of features, which is a common sacrifice that fitness trackers under $100 typically make.
The Galaxy Fit3 still has several useful sensors, though, including an accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, light sensor, gyro sensor, and barometer. It's equipped with 101 workout modes and six auto-tracking modes and can monitor heart rate, steps, and blood oxygen, and has several sleep tracking capabilities, including snoring detection. When paired with the Samsung Health app, it helps offer more comprehensive health assessments. It even has fall detection and has an easy-to-read 1.6-inch AMOLED display. With a 5 atm and IP68 rating, it's also durable enough to handle rougher and wetter workouts.
Amazon sells the Galaxy Fit3 in black for $60, a pink gold model for $53, and a silver model for $50.
Amazfit Band 7
Amazfit is no stranger to manufacturing and selling various types of inexpensive fitness trackers, with some turning out better than others. SlashGear reviewed the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring and gave it a positive — but not overwhelmingly enthusiastic — seven out of 10. After testing several fitness trackers, GearLab called the brand's Band 7 "a great bargain pick" and even awarded it the "Budget Buy" award. The low cost of the Amazfit Band 7 manifests itself in several drawbacks, though, including the lack of an altimeter, diet tracking, or GPS, as well as iffy heart monitoring and, according to Popular Science's review — "a finicky touchscreen and a cheap band enclosure design."
However, it's still a useful fitness tracker that's a fraction of the price of many other options. Depending on how you use it, the Amazfit Band 7 can last between 12 and 18 days on a single charge, and can even last around a month in Battery Saver mode. It features over 120 specific sport and fitness tracking modes, including swimming — the device has a 5 ATM water resistance. GearLab singles out its walking tracker as particularly accurate. In addition to measuring your heart rate, the Band 7 can also calculate your VO2 Max, recovery time, and other metrics, as well as track your menstrual cycle and sleep quality.
The Band 7 works with Amazfit's Zepp companion app, but the device can also be easily controlled with Alexa, which is especially convenient when you're on-the-go or mid-workout. The Zepp app is easy to read and use and provides you with health assessments, though its analytics aren't as rich as what you'd get from pricier brands.
The Amazfit Band 7 has a list price of $49.99, but is often on sale — Amazon is currently offering it for $44.
Sanorum Smartwatch
The Sanorum Smartwatch doesn't just cost less than $100 — its list price is half that, and the device can be found discounted for just $30, if not less, making it one of the cheapest fitness trackers on the market. If its bargain price and the fact that it doesn't come from a major brand like Apple or Google raises red flags for you, those fears may be assuaged by its strong overall customer score on Amazon. Based on over 920 reviews, it has a 4.5 out of five average user rating.
The fitness tracker is compatible with both iOS and Android and offers heart rate monitoring and can track blood oxygen levels, menstrual cycles, and sleep. It includes over 120 specific sport and exercise modes to better track your activity. These activities can be both indoors or outdoors — its 1.83-inch touchscreen has adjustable brightness and is easy to read in direct sunlight. The Sanorum Smartwatch can last up to 10 days on a single charge, and it only takes 2.5 hours to recharge it. It also allows for Bluetooth calls, text and app notifications, and several other features, including voice control.
Some customer reviews mention that the tracker doesn't accurately log steps, possibly due to interference from sweat. While these negative reviews make up a slim minority, they shouldn't be completely ignored. As one two-star review put it, "The price was right, but you get what you pay for." The Sanorum Smartwatch comes in several case and band colors, including black, deep blue, blue gray, wine red, lavender, and white. These models vary in price, with either $50 or $80 price tags — however, they're all currently on sale for $30-$40.
The black model of the Sanorum Smartwatch retails for $50, but is currently $30 on Amazon.
How these fitness trackers were selected
Short of testing a device yourself, the best way to find out if a product is reliable and works as advertised is by checking the reviews of others who've used it. The recommended fitness trackers included on this list have all been tested and given positive reviews by reputable publications, including GearLab, Tom's Guide, Business Insider, and Popular Science, as well as by expert reviewers at SlashGear. The only exceptions are the Galaxy Fit3 and Sanorum Smartwatch.
These devices were included on this list after thoroughly combing customer reviews on Amazon. Both have average customer scores of at least 4.2 out of five or higher. Since these scores are based on hundreds of user ratings, any fake or outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will have little impact on the overall score.
Obviously, only trackers that cost less than $100 were considered for this list. The listed retail price was used as the standard metric — while many of these devices are often discounted for less on Amazon, only ones that have a maximum retail price of $100 were included. Only devices currently in production or the most recent generation were included. Factors considered when evaluating these fitness trackers included reliability, accuracy, battery life, and the range of included features, with an emphasis on features geared toward fitness, as opposed to perks like Bluetooth calls and customizable watch faces. Of course, extra features like these didn't hurt.