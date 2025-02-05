6 Fitness Trackers Under $100 That Actually Work

Wearables have become very popular in recent years — especially fitness trackers, with numerous options currently available. Sometimes you'll even see several different models from the same brand, like Fitbit. With all these options, it may be hard to know which are the best fitness trackers that can help you meet your goals. You may not even be sure what type of fitness tracker you want, with different options like smartwatches, smart rings, and even chest straps that monitor your heart rate on the market.

Advertisement

Choosing which fitness tracker is right for you will depend on your specific needs and goals — it may be especially important to you that a tracker measures skin temperature or has GPS capabilities independent of paired smartphones, so you can go for a run with nothing but the tracker. Another big factor may be cost, as some fitness trackers can cost several hundred dollars, if not more. Fortunately, there are several affordable fitness trackers available, with some even costing less than $100.

There's typically a reason these models are less expensive than the more popular options like the Apple Watch Series 10 and Fitbit Charge 6, though. Usually, they sacrifice certain features or tools to hit that price point. Even worse, a lot of them — to put it mildly — are just plain junk. To help decide which is best for you, here are six fitness trackers under $100 that actually work, based on reviews by people who've actually used them. More information on how these devices were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

Advertisement