The Best Heart Rate Monitor Chest Straps Of 2023, Ranked

Smartwatches and other wrist-bound fitness trackers have exploded in popularity over the past few years, but there's a wearable heart rate monitor that's even more accurate: the chest strap. Of course, attaching an electronic heart rate monitor to your chest before working out (and removing it after) is a little more cumbersome than wearing one on your wrist. However, there are a few options on the market that are comfortable and easy to use, and the best of them have apps that can record workout metrics just as detailed as a Fitbit or Apple Watch.

There are a few factors you'll want to take into consideration when deciding on a heart rate monitor chest strap. These include its cost, color options, battery life, connectivity, extra features, internal storage, and native app, which is how you'll interface with the screenless device. You'll also want to make sure both the device itself and the chest strap can fit properly and are comfortable to wear. To help find which option is right for you, here are the best heart rate monitor chest straps currently available.