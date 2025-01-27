Every Fitbit Model You Can Buy, Ranked

Keeping perfect track of your health can be a troublesome task without high-tech equipment. Not everyone can manage their heart rate, stress levels, and daily activity all on their own, which is why fitness trackers like Fitbit exist. These smartwatches from Google are specially designed to measure your activity and provide various routines to help keep your physical wellness in check. A Fitbit watch can be incredibly useful for anyone trying to stay healthy, but not all models of the watch are built equal.

Currently, there are six different Fitbit watches available directly from Google. Knowing their specs and utility beforehand can help you avoid having to worry about things like tips to extend your Fitbit device's battery life or common Fitbit problems and how to fix them. Each model's differences go well beyond design or form factor, with certain features and functionality simply not existing even on high-end offerings. In other words, the most expensive Fitbit model you can buy isn't necessarily the best one.

The only Fitbit model that won't be mentioned on this list is the Fitbit Ace LTE. While it also focuses on tracking physical activity, it's designed more like a usual smartwatch, using very different methods of tracking activity and lacking the lengthy battery life of more dedicated Fitbits. As a result, it falls more into its own category rather than standing alongside the other Fitbit trackers.

