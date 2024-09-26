Fitbit Versa 4 Vs Sense 2: How To Choose The Right Smartwatch For You

Fitbit has been an industry player since it launched its first device back in 2009. According to BusinessOfApps.com, it's estimated that Fitbit garnered around $1 billion in earnings in 2023. As of summer 2024, the fitness tracker company was the second most used brand behind Apple, with 25% surveyed utilizing a Fitbit device, per Statista. We ranked every major smartwatch brand from worst to best, and Fitbit was among the top options available, specifically due to its Versa and Sense models.

Advertisement

While Fitbit offers a range of products, two models, in particular, the Versa 4 and the Sense 2, have attracted attention from consumers looking for fitness-tracking wearables or smartwatches. While both smartwatches come equipped with a variety of features that can help you along in your fitness journey, they look almost identical (at first glance), creating some confusion.

Visually, each device is available in a variety of color schemes, but each offers unique options, with the Sense 2 also featuring more metal in its design. Both devices include tools like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and GPS. However, the more expensive Sense 2 includes a few extras that pertain to stress management, skin temperature, and heart rhythm monitoring.

Advertisement