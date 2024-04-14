6 Tips To Extend Your Fitbit Device's Battery Life

In the world of health-tracking smartwatches, Fitbits reign supreme. Never before has such an accessible device been so jam-packed with beneficial features, with the ability to track everything from the number of steps we've taken to the quality of our sleep. This, combined with its many useful and hidden features, has earned the Fitbit a rightful reputation among users. However, like other smart devices, none of these qualities help when your Fitbit is out of juice.

Overall, while most Fitbits can last a solid amount of time, the lifespan of your device's battery depends on what model you have. Some varieties, such as the Fitbit One, can go up to two weeks on a single charge, while others, such as the Fitbit Versa, will give you roughly four days before dying on you. Keeping certain features on will also affect your specific Fitbit differently, with GPS and always-on display being enough to cut the lifespan of certain models down to a few hours. In general, after being charged hundreds of times, you'll find that your Fitbit loses energy more quickly.

Thankfully, combatting these issues is very doable. By simply adjusting a few settings and keeping an eye on when and how you use your device, you can ensure that you get the most out of your Fitbit's many functions.