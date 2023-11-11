10 Useful Android Smartwatch Features You Probably Missed

Over the last decade, technology has advanced to the stage where people can do almost anything with just a single device. Smartphones essentially work as tiny computers that can carry out countless everyday tasks and connect to the internet, all in a piece of hardware that can easily fit inside a pocket. You can now carry out many of those same features with a smartwatch.

In the same way that modern phones are no longer limited to just making calls, smartwatches can do all sorts of things outside of telling the time. You can use them to make payments, track exercise, and even measure your heart rate. However, you may not be aware of all of the features that are possible on an Android smartwatch, including Samsung's Galaxy Watch or Google's own Pixel Watch. The various Wear OS devices on the market can do some pretty impressive things that many people don't even know about.

Here are a collection of Android smartwatch features that you might well have missed that could make your life even easier.