This New Apple Watch Feature Makes It Easy To Find Your Lost iPhone

Apple has added a new proximity-sensing feature to the Apple Watch Series that will make it significantly easier to locate a lost iPhone. Thanks to the new Ultra Wideband chip that comes tagged alongside the new S9 silicon, the Apple Watch will now offer directional as well as haptic cues to help users locate their misplaced phone.

Apple calls it Precision Finding, and as the name makes it abundantly, it essentially enhances how close your Apple Watch can get you to an iPhone that is out of sight, hiding inside a sofa crevice, or lying under a pillow. The name is not exactly original, as a similar trick already works across the AirTag ecosystem.

Just in case there was any confusion, the Apple Watch Series 9's iPhone-finding trick is tied to the Find My system. All you need to do is tell the smartwatch that you can't find your iPhone, and it will help you find it with physical and visual cues right on your wrist.