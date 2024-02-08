6 Innovative Tech Items For Fitness Enthusiasts In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you exercise regularly or are just beginning your fitness journey, tech can play a big role in helping you achieve your goals. The most common tech accessories are smartwatches and smart bands like the Apple Watch and Fitbit. These wearables help you track your workouts, plus metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and more.
A pair of headphones for working out is a great investment and can help you stave off boredom and stay motivated while exercising. You might also want to get a massage gun to help you with recovery. Fitness tech goes beyond just accessories, though, and also includes connected equipment, like the Peloton Bike, Hydrow rowing machine, and NordicTrack Commercial treadmill.
While you might be familiar with many of these products, there are also some more innovative tech items that can keep your workouts on track. These include devices like fitness mirrors, smart rings, and smart jump ropes. Here's a roundup of some of the most innovative tech items for fitness you can buy in 2024.
Tangram Smart Rope Rookie
Jump rope is one of the best forms of cardio and can be done practically anywhere. While a conventional jump rope gets the job done, the Tangram Jump Rope Rookie is a fitness tech accessory that will change the way you workout. It looks like a conventional jump rope but is powered by a coin battery and syncs data to a smartphone app. The app shows you information like your jump count, calories burned, duration, and goal achievement.
The Rookie automatically powers on when you begin exercising and syncs your jump count in real time, letting you keep the app open on your smartphone to track your jumps. Tangram says the Jump Rope Rookie can store 1,000 sets of exercise data on the app. The app has a built-in interval training setting and a rewards program that lets you compete with your friends.
The jump rope is adjustable, and the coin battery provides up to nine months of use. The Tangram Jump Rope Rookie is available in four colors: matte black, loving coral, ice cream blue, and ice cream pink, and is listed for $40 on Amazon.
Wyze Scale X
Tracking just your weight is an outdated way of keeping tabs on your health. While weight is an important indicator for anyone trying to lose or gain body mass, other factors, such as body fat, muscle mass, and water weight, also contribute to your overall body composition. A smart scale can help you measure these body metrics, plus several others. The Wyze Scale X can track up to 13 different body metrics, including weight, bone mass, lean body mass, visceral fat, BMI, and more. It has a weight range between 11 pounds and 400 pounds and can store up to eight user profiles.
It connects to the internet and keeps a record of your weigh-ins, so you can see the changes to your body composition over time using the companion iOS or Android apps. You can also choose to share this data with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit, letting you view all your health metrics in one place.
The smart scale works by sending electrical currents through your feet to measure body metrics, so that is why it's not recommended for pregnant people. However, the scale comes with a pregnancy mode that turns off all electrical currents. You can also enable other modes, such as baby, pet, and luggage modes. The smart scale has a tempered glass finish, full-surface sensors, and a battery life of up to 22 months.
The Wyze Scale X comes in black, blue, white, and multicolor options and is listed for $49.99 on Amazon.
Tempo Studio
If you prefer working out at home but want the benefits of a personal trainer, a fitness mirror can help you take your health and fitness goals to the next level. A fitness mirror looks like a normal mirror when switched off, but when powered on, it displays live or pre-recorded fitness classes. The Tempo Studio fitness mirror does more than just display workouts; it features an inbuilt 3D Microsoft Azure camera that can map your workout, while the AI can track reps and let you know if your form needs correction.
The advantage of Tempo Studio is that you can work on your own schedule in the comfort of your own home. While that does require a subscription, Tempo includes a lot more than just the mirror. There are three packs to choose from: Studio Starter, Studio Plus, and Studio Pro, and all come with a mirror, mat, weight collars, dumbbells, and weights. The equipment can be stowed away in a cabinet at the base of the mirror when not in use.
The Tempo Studio Starter Gym costs $1,677 for a 12-month training package. The Studio Plus and Studio Pro packages are more expensive at $2,037 and $2,397, respectively. Each membership holds up to six accounts, which means everyone in your family can access the training plans tailored to their specific needs and goals. After the one-year period is up, you can renew your yearly membership for $420.
Oura Ring
Smartwatches and fitness bands are pretty commonplace, but if you want a more understated health tracker, you might want to consider a smart ring like the Oura Ring. The ring looks like a piece of jewelry and comes in a range of metallic colors. The third-generation Oura Ring can track parameters like heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen, sleep, activity, period prediction, and stress.
The companion app displays all the information collected by the ring. The sensors on the ring have to be aligned correctly for the best results, and unlike a fitness band, you'll need to use the company's free sizing kit to find your ring size before placing an order. While Oura recommends you wear the ring on your index finger, you can also wear it on the middle or ring finger if you prefer.
Despite its small size, the Oura Ring offers up to seven days of battery life, with a full charge taking between 20 and 80 minutes. The ring is made of titanium, making it durable and water-resistant.
You can get the Oura Ring in a Heritage design ($249), which features a flat top and comes in silver, black, stealth, and gold colors. The Horizon design ($349) is fully circular and comes in two additional brushed titanium and rose gold colors. You also need to pay for a monthly membership, which is relatively affordable at $5.99 a month.
Shokz OpenRun
If you enjoy listening to music or podcasts on your runs but don't like the feeling of being disconnected from your surroundings, it might be time to invest in a pair of bone-conduction headphones. Unlike traditional headphones that fit inside or on top of the ear, bone conduction headphones deliver sound to the inner ear using vibrations sent through your cheekbones.
Shokz is a well-known headphones brand, and the Shokz OpenRun are among the best bone conduction headphones worth checking out. The headphones are IP67-rated for water resistance and feature a battery life of up to eight hours. The headphones support fast charging, giving you 1.5 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.
Since these are open-ear headphones, you won't get the same quality of sound as earbuds and over-ear headphones. However, they tend to be more comfortable, especially on longer, sweaty workouts. While the OpenRun isn't intended for swimming, you can use it in extreme weather and for intense workouts.
The Shokz OpenRun comes in two sizes: Standard and Mini. The Standard version comes in black, blue, grey, and red colors, while the Mini version comes in black and blue. Both models are listed for $130 on Amazon.
Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs
Whether you run, cycle, or deadlift at the gym, it's important to rest your legs before your next workout. While stretching or using a massage gun can help, leg compression machines are game-changing fitness gadgets that upgrade your workout routine. The Hyperice Normatec 3 are compression boots that provide a restorative massage. The boots cover your entire legs and come in different sizes for the best fit.
The Normatec 3 offers seven levels of pressure and a pulse-style massage that can increase circulation, reduce swelling, and help your muscles recover. While you can control the boots through the included control unit, there's also a companion app that lets you create customized sessions. You can also use the Zone Boost feature for extra time and pressure in specific zones you want to target.
The advantage of the Normatec 3 Legs is that you can wear them while vegging out on the couch or relaxing in bed. The Normatec 3 Legs cost $799 on Amazon, and you can buy add-on attachments like the Normatec Hip Attachment ($250) and Normatec Arm Attachments ($400). Alternatively, pick up Normatec 3 Full Body ($1,449), which includes all three attachments.