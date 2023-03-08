4 Fitness Tech Accessories That Will Change The Way You Workout
Getting fit can be a bit of a pain ... if not literally, then figuratively, as you try to figure out what works best for you. Workouts can get monotonous and it's easy to make excuses as you sleep in instead of hitting the gym. Motivation is a key factor when it comes to keeping in shape, but there are also other things that can make exercising a little bit easier. These days, one way to make your workouts more enjoyable and simpler to track is to get one of the many fitness tech accessories currently available.
While there are some duds out there, including products that try to cash in on the novelty of fitness tech, there are plenty of things that can revolutionize how you work out. Technology is our constant companion in the modern world, so why shouldn't it be a part of your workout routine as well? From fitness trackers to water bottles that know when you're drinking, here are five fitness tech accessories that will change the way you work out.
Fitbit
Fitbits have been around since 2009, and the company that created them has spent almost a decade and a half carving out a niche in the fitness tech accessory market. Fitbit's fitness tracker devices started out modest but exceptionally functional and have expanded over the years to include everything from the ever-present basic wearable tracker to smartwatches that rival top brands. Its range of smartwatches has expanded in recent years since it was acquired by Google, but its staple products remain popular for exercise buffs.
Depending on the model, a Fitbit can track your steps, active zone minutes, heart rate as you exercise, calories burned, calories consumed, weight, and sleep quality. There's even a daily readiness feature that actually alerts you as to when your body is most ready to start a workout, or when you may be suffering from fitness fatigue and need more of a break. The company is in a constant state of innovation and regularly puts new devices on the market.
Apple Watch and Android alternatives
The Apple Watch is a goliath of a product in the tech accessory field. While not strictly made for fitness purposes, it syncs perfectly with iOS devices, and the newer models offer plenty of fitness tracking with more being added regularly. In 2022, Apple launched two new features in the Apple Fitness+ program: Collections and Time to Run. Collections offers workouts and meditation sessions that last a range of days to weeks depending on the specific session. Time to Run is the running companion to Apple's already existing series Time to Walk and will involve trainers offering detailed narration as they run around different cities in the world.
If you do decide to look into an Apple Watch to help keep track of your fitness figures, keep in mind that there are many options. When it comes to Apple Watches, the choice is usually between price and performance. The most high-end models from the latest range can be pretty pricey, but fortunately, Apple also has the Apple Watch SE that offers the majority of the features you want in a fitness smartwatch. It also keeps the price a little more conservative. You can, of course, get one of Apple's latest and greatest, such as an Apple Watch Series 8. However, you don't necessarily need one if your main goal is to track your workouts.
Android users don't need to be left without a smartwatch. There are plenty of brands that make fitness-oriented smartwatches designed for Android, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Google Pixel Watch. We have a roundup of some of the best smartwatches if you're in the market for such a gadget.
Smart water bottles
Does a water bottle need to be smart? Maybe not for most people, but if you're trying to take healthy living seriously and have a regular workout routine, it might come in more handy than you think. There are multiple brands putting these out on the market, including one available through Apple. The HidrateSpark PRO STEEL has a light-up base that flashes during the day as a reminder to hydrate, and it keeps track of how much water you're consuming and sends it to your Apple product via Bluetooth. The alternate version has the same technology but comes in a smaller size.
A smart water bottle won't actually drink the water for you, but it can be a lifesaver for some people. Hydration is easy to forget when you live a busy lifestyle or just prefer drinks that aren't water. Smart water bottles can be carried with you on your workouts and will keep your water at your desired temperature for hours. More importantly, they'll remind you to drink every so often. If you don't want to invest money in a smart water bottle, you can always download an app that reminds you to drink. An example of this would be Water Reminder – Remind Drink for Android or Water Reminder – Daily Tracker for iOS.
Peloton
Peloton is already familiar to most people who regularly work out, but it probably calls to mind a piece of large and very expensive equipment. While the Peloton workout bikes and treadmills are incredibly impressive and a worthwhile investment if you can make it (even if you just want to watch Netflix on it!), that isn't what landed them on this list. It's the Peloton app that caught our eye, and you could incorporate it into your workouts at a much lower cost than a Peloton exercise bike.
The Peloton app is a solid option in that you don't need expensive equipment, or any equipment at all, in order to take advantage of the workouts. For a monthly fee, you have access to the same live classes Peloton bike owners are taking, and you can join in using any stationary bike. You can also check out yoga, strength training, meditation, HIIT, stretching, and a number of other workout options.
There are plenty of other workout apps available both in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store. Check out options such as Beachbody on Demand (for Android and iOS), Grokker (for Android and iOS), or Nike Training Club (for Android and iOS, and it's free!) if the Peloton app is not to your liking.