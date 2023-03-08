4 Fitness Tech Accessories That Will Change The Way You Workout

The Apple Watch is a goliath of a product in the tech accessory field. While not strictly made for fitness purposes, it syncs perfectly with iOS devices, and the newer models offer plenty of fitness tracking with more being added regularly. In 2022, Apple launched two new features in the Apple Fitness+ program: Collections and Time to Run. Collections offers workouts and meditation sessions that last a range of days to weeks depending on the specific session. Time to Run is the running companion to Apple's already existing series Time to Walk and will involve trainers offering detailed narration as they run around different cities in the world.

If you do decide to look into an Apple Watch to help keep track of your fitness figures, keep in mind that there are many options. When it comes to Apple Watches, the choice is usually between price and performance. The most high-end models from the latest range can be pretty pricey, but fortunately, Apple also has the Apple Watch SE that offers the majority of the features you want in a fitness smartwatch. It also keeps the price a little more conservative. You can, of course, get one of Apple's latest and greatest, such as an Apple Watch Series 8. However, you don't necessarily need one if your main goal is to track your workouts.

Android users don't need to be left without a smartwatch. There are plenty of brands that make fitness-oriented smartwatches designed for Android, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Google Pixel Watch. We have a roundup of some of the best smartwatches if you're in the market for such a gadget.