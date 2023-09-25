3 Of The Best Over Ear Headphones For Working Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably seen those ads with people hitting the gym, rocking their over-ear headphones like it's the ultimate workout accessory. And yeah, they make it look cool, but are they really the ideal gym headphones? While you might assume that on-ear counterparts, which are typically lighter, are the go-to option, that's not totally true. When using headphones at the gym, what you're most concerned about is blocking out distractions like grunting, panting, and clanging. Over-ear headphones excel here because of their larger cups that fully cover the ears, providing superior sound quality. Even models that don't have active noise cancellation still offer impressive noise reduction capabilities.

Nonetheless, there are hiccups to using them during workouts, including pricing, size, and cup design. Most consumers want a product offering a balance between affordability and high-quality performance. But, because of the components and production processes involved in making these headphones, finding a cheap option could be challenging. Then there's the size — they're bulky. It's like adding one more item to your gym bag checklist. Plus, the design of the cups, tightly covering the ears, tends to trap and accumulate sweat, resulting in heat buildup. Fortunately, you can get headphone covers to fix this. With plenty of choices at your disposal, here are three of the best over-ear headphones for working out.