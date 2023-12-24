How To Adjust Your Google Fit Goals On Android

If you're looking to improve your health and start exercising more often, a fitness tracker or smartwatch can help you maintain your wellness goals and measure your progress. However, if you don't have such a device, you can still track your fitness journey using a phone app like Google Fit, free for Android devices and downloadable on the Google Play Store.

The Google Fit: Activity Tracking app can monitor how many steps you've taken and tracks what are known as Heart Points, a unit of measure developed between Google and the American Heart Association (AHA) that measures the benefit of activity on the human cardiovascular system. Users earn one Heart Point for every minute of moderately intense activity, like a brisk walk.

Luckily, Google Fit is pretty straightforward to use. As a base app, it's a decent way to track how much you're exercising, as you can easily track and time workouts. However, where its true power shines is when you're able to sync it with other health apps that track things like heart rate or calories burned to better synergize with your health goals.

If you've recently downloaded Google Fit and are unsure of how to set new goals for yourself, this guide will fill you in on everything you need to know.