6 Common Fitbit Problems And How To Fix Them

Fitbits are a fairly well known brand of fitness tracker, and many of them are loaded with useful features and other secrets. Unfortunately, just like pretty much every other physical object in existence, they can and will run into problems over time.

As comparably simple as a Fitbit might be to something a little more complex, like a full-on smartwatch, it's still crammed full of sensors and other instruments that can occasionally act up. Internal software can glitch out, outdated firmware can cause some functions to stop working right (or at all), etc.

While there will be some situations where you'll want to get in touch with a customer service representative or source a replacement, there's no need to do so right away. The most common issues you're likely to encounter when using a Fitbit are almost always something you can take care of on your own with a little bit of patience, some knowhow, and occasionally some supplies you're likely to have at home already.