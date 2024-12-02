Amazfit Helio Smart Ring Review: Low-Cost Health Tracker Keeps Things Simple

Smartwatches and other wrist-worn fitness trackers are a good way to combine the functionality of a timepiece with the usefulness of knowing how many steps you've taken throughout the day, or what your heart rate is at. Devices like the Amazfit Helio Ring do that, too, but without the timepiece stuff (and minus a few other things).

Advertisement

For all intents and purposes, the Helio smart ring is ultimately just a fitness tracker you wear on your finger, but in many ways that's actually a good thing. Anyone who's worn a smartwatch before will immediately notice how much less noticeable the Helio Ring is to wear. Yet, it still offers pretty much all the same health metrics you'd expect to find on one of those larger counterparts.

That said, there are some limitations to the device that are a byproduct of it not being a smartwatch, plus a few irritations that are more a byproduct of Amazfit's design choices. We'll get into all that. But for now, know that the Helio smart ring is a little — and forgettable in a good way — health tracking smart device that may stumble a little bit, but is still overall impressive.

Advertisement

Zepp has provided an Amazfit Helio Smart Ring for the purpose of this review.