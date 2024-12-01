Every Smart Ring That's FSA And HSA Eligible

Have you been eyeing a smart ring but aren't quite comfortable pulling the trigger on a $300-plus device to track your health and fitness? Getting into the wearables market can be a somewhat expensive endeavor, but there's a trick out there that many people are not taking advantage of that can significantly reduce the cost of a smart ring. It involves using a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA) to at least reduce your out-of-pocket cost for your smart ring.

In case you haven't run into HSAs or FSAs yet, both act as specialized accounts that you can put money into to use for future medical expenditures. Think of it as a savings account for your healthcare. While they serve similar purposes, there are a few key differences that make an HSA a slightly more attractive option, such as unused funds carrying over from year to year. However, unlike an HSA, you can use an FSA for expenses beyond your current balance as long as you are on track to contribute that much money within the same calendar year.

If you already have an HSA or FSA, then it's just a matter of shopping through the eligible rings laid out below. One thing to note: Some rings can be purchased outright with a spending account debit card via their official website or Amazon, and others require reimbursement after your purchase. If you don't yet have an HSA or FSA, check with your employer to see if you are eligible so you can snag one of these smart rings without dipping into your actual savings.

