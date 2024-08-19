Samsung Galaxy Ring Review: Fashionable, Refined, Pricey

Smart rings are having something of a moment in 2024. While not new to the industry, they're certainly attracting attention this year, with some ring makers even launching multiple devices in a single year. Samsung, after quite a bit of rumor and speculation is jumping in with both feet, making its presence felt with a very pricey entry into the space.

At $400, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the most expensive smart rings on the market. It's also one of the most "locked in" devices in the Samsung ecosystem. Not only is the Samsung Galaxy Ring optimized to work with your Samsung phone, but it also works with the Samsung Galaxy Watch to enhance their capabilities.

Smart rings have a couple of key advantages over the devices they're seemingly designed to replace — smartwatches. First, they last a long time — the Samsung Galaxy Ring itself lasts for around a week on a charge. Second, they're more comfortable to wear for certain activities like sleeping. But are those advantages enough to justify the high price of the ring? That's what we're here to find out. I've been wearing a Samsung Galaxy Ring sample provided by Samsung for two weeks, and this is my full review.

