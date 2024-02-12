Circular Ring Slim Review: Smart, But Too Thin For Its Own Good

Smartwatches have been around for quite some time. The main reason for this is that they're great at not only telling time, but also serving up notifications, accessing your phone's assistant, and tracking your health metrics. It's that last point that is arguably the most important functionality of your watch beyond merely telling time. Health metrics can show you trends and give you an idea as to how you're feeling, sleeping, or how your heart is doing.

But for some, a watch is not the right answer. Maybe a watch isn't comfortable to sleep in, or perhaps the battery of the watch doesn't last long enough to track sleep overnight. If a watch battery only lasts a day and you charge it when you're not sleeping, you still end up with gaps in your health metrics.

To that end, smart rings are starting to have a moment. A smart right is small, lightweight, and more comfortable than a watch. You can wear them while you're sleeping. Plus, smart rings have battery life measured in days, not hours, so they can stay on and collect more data.

The Circular Slim ring is one such example, and it has a nice look, lasts for days, and collects many of the same health metrics as your smartwatch. This review was conducted after wearing a Circular Slim ring review sample provided by Circular for a little over a month.