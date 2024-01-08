Invoxia Minitailz Review: Shocking GPS Accuracy In A Smart Pet Tracker

The software behind the Minitailz tracker is pretty easy to use. When you first pair the tracker to the app, you can input your dog's name, weight, date of birth, and breed. You can even enter multiple breeds if necessary. Once done, the tracker goes to work, keeping an eye on your dog's respiration, heart rate, and activity level. The tracker even manages to keep track of certain activities such as going for a car ride or going for a walk.

Unfortunately, this is a bit of an Achilles heel for the tracker since the tracker tends to completely misidentify something like jumping up onto the couch as "going for a ride" or playing tug of war with "going for a walk." This is particularly maddening since, as a GPS tracker, the collar should know that my dog hasn't left the house, nor is he traveling at 30 miles per hour. You can turn off activities, especially in this case since they're woefully inaccurate.

When asked about this, Invoxia suggested performing an update — which certainly cut down on the false positives — but didn't eliminate them.

Additionally, more data fields will be recorded in the future. Under the activity tab, there are fields for Being petted, Playing, Eating, Drinking, and Barking, but they're all labeled as "Beta" and they were also not accurate at all. Most of the fields, including eating, drinking water, and barking, showed zero minutes when it could be readily assured that Luca did and does all of those things quite frequently.