New Evidence Of AirTag Stalking Surfaces - Here's How You Can Check

However, the intense scrutiny faced by AirTags has also led to a positive change, pushing Apple to make changes that reduce the abusive potential of AirTags. If you are concerned about an AirTag secretly tailing you, make sure that your phone is running iOS 14.5 or a later build to ensure that it automatically detects unidentified trackers and sends a notification to you via the phone. Tapping on the notification will let users play a sound and also get directional cues to help locate it.

Once an AirTag is detected, users can choose to disable the pings by taking out the battery. Scanning the serial number on an AirTag can help users get in touch with the original owner. And in case there are harrassment concerns, users are advised to get in touch with law enforcement authorities to take the necessary action by tracing it back to the AirTag's owner.

Apple has already confirmed that it will co-operate with law enforcement authorities and provide them with the required details to nab a bad actor. In case you don't own an iPhone, Apple has also released an Android app called Tracker Detect that lets users scan for any nearby trackers capable of latching on to Apple's Find My network. But unlike iPhones, the scan needs to be performed manually on an Android phone to locate hidden AirTags. Thankfully, Google appears to be working on a native Bluetooth tracker detection system on Android phones.