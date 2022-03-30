Google May Be Working On Android Bluetooth Tracker Detection

Google might be working on a native tracker detection system for Android smartphones that will look for unknown tracking devices such as those offered by Tile and Apple. The object tracker segment has gained a lot more traction with the debut of Apple's AirTags, and so have the risks of abusive usage — such as stalking — that come with these coin-sized devices. It appears that Google is working on a feature to uncover incognito trackers in the vicinity by detecting Bluetooth signatures emanating from them. However, Google hasn't officially confirmed it yet, so keep the expectations in check.

The feature's seeming development was spotted in the code of Play services, thanks to the folks over at 9to5Mac. The latest version of Play services (v22.12.13) has some interesting bits of code, with two strings, in particular, spilling the beans. The first one mentions "Unfamiliar device alerts," which actually sounds vague, with far-reaching implications. The second one narrows things down with a clear description that says "Unfamiliar Tag Detected Notification." And if there was still any room left for confusion, subsequent lines also namedrop Tile and ATag, which is most likely short for AirTags.