Tile Follows AirTags With New Secret Tracking Alert

Tile notes the Scan and Secure feature performs a total of six scans to spot Tile trackers and other Tile-enabled devices in the vicinity. Moreover, users are advised to move a certain distance from their original location in order to get the best results. If the app is unable to perform at least three scans in 10 minutes, users will have to start it all over again.

Additionally, the company discourages performing a scan in a crowded place or public transport, as the scan results might show tracking devices that people nearby may be carrying to safeguard their own stuff. A notable convenience is that users don't need a Tile account or a gadget registered to Tile's network to use the scanning feature. Once the scan detects a nearby Tile tracker, users will see a picture of the product alongside the number of times it was spotted in the scan.

It will be accompanied by a reference ID that acts as a unique identifier for a Tile-enabled device. But for safety reasons, this is intermittently changed, and only Tile can trace it back to the owner with a court order or nod from law enforcement agencies. Users finding a surreptitiously planted Tile tracker can disable it by removing the battery or wrapping it in several layers of foil to block all signals from it.