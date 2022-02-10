Apple Updates AirTags To Help Prevent Unwanted Tracking

Apple has just released a statement about AirTags, talking about the purpose of the tracker and outlining some changes the company is planning to make. The small tracker is a powerful tool that can help you find your lost keys, but unfortunately, it also has the power to be dangerous when it falls into the wrong hands. Apple is soon going to introduce some changes that will make it easier to find unwanted trackers in your vicinity.

The company highlights the benefits of the $29 AirTag when paired with its proprietary Find My app. The device has helped thousands of people find lost backpacks, medications, and even stolen bicycles, but there's a downside to how accurate the AirTag is, too. Unfortunately, the tracker has recently been linked to suspected crimes, such as stalking and car theft.

Many publications, such as the New York Times, have recently reported occurrences of misuse when it comes to Apple's AirTag. While this problem is not exclusive to the AirTag and most likely affects all types of trackers, it seems that Apple has felt it was time to make its stance on the matter perfectly clear. It has also recently quietly updated its personal safety guide to reflect this.

"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," said Apple on its website.