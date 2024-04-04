5 Wireless Chargers You Can Add To Your Desk And Side Tables

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first glance, wireless smartphone charging may seem like a gimmick or something that has little utility outside of very specific use cases, but there's much more to it than that. The primary use for wireless charging is the way that — for someone who uses their phone a lot — having a charging pad on their desk or nightstand is something that can quickly become second nature, making sure that you're topping up your phone all the time without having to think much about it.

On top of that, there's a very good argument that it's worth getting a cheap wireless charger to keep handy for a proverbial rainy day. If your phone's USB port breaks or some moisture seeps into it that temporarily prevents you from using a wired charger, then wireless charging will be the only way to charge that phone until it's repaired or dried out, respectively.

This means that even if you've never given much thought to buying a wireless charger, there's a very good argument that it's worth it. With that in mind, let's take a look at five options for wireless chargers that would be great additions to the tabletop of any smartphone owner.