Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max Review: Easy On The Eyes, Hard On The Wallet

Apple's argument for the MacBook Pro is simple: you buy it if you need, or just want, more. Flagship of the portable Mac line-up, the MacBook Pro has seen its successes and flubs over the years — Apple Silicon definitely falling under the former heading; the much-maligned Touch Bar banished to the latter — but the core recipe remains the same. For 2024, that means a trio of new homegrown chips, with the top-end M4 Max commanding hefty performance and a hefty price tag.

Advertisement

For many, a MacBook Air will be more than enough laptop for their day to day needs. The M3-based version launched earlier in 2024 combines ready portability and plenty of power, in a relatively affordable package; not for nothing did we give it the SlashGear Editor's Choice award. And yet, there are those who do need more power; power at desktop-rivaling levels, in fact, but without actually being tied to that desk.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There are many sensible, rational reasons for wanting this 2024 MacBook Pro. I feel guilty for being so easily swayed, then, but it must be said that there's undoubtedly something lovely about the Space Black finish MacBook Pro (a no-cost option across the range). It also, strangely enough, leaves the laptop looking smaller to my eyes, compared to the silver version.

Advertisement