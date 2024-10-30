Apple M4 Pro Vs M4 Max: Which New Chip Is Better For Your Next Mac?

It's been a busy October for Apple, which has been announcing a bunch of new products across several categories. Recent launches from the company include the redesigned 2024 Mac Mini, the new M4-chipset-powered iMacs, and the refreshed iPad Mini. Today, Apple continued its streak of new launches with the company's new MacBook Pro lineup also making the inevitable switch to the new M4 chips.

What's new this time around, however, was Apple also chose this occasion to announce two new, more powerful variants of the M4 chipset family; the M4 Pro and the M4 Max. The first product to feature these powerful, high end chipsets are the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. In fact, these MacBook Pro models are the only Apple products that currently use the M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets.

If not already evident from the naming scheme, the M4 Pro and the M4 Max chipsets offer a higher performance across the board compared to the standard M4 chipsets. For those wondering what is the more powerful chipset between the M4 Pro and the M4 Max, the quick answer would be that it's the M4 Max that takes the crown. In fact, the M4 Max is — as of now — the most powerful chipset powering any MacBook Pro model in Apple's history.

Choosing between these two chipsets, however, isn't a straightforward task given that different target audience for the M4 Pro chip differs from that of the M4 Max.