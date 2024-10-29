Mac Mini Gets A Big M4 Upgrade In An Unbelievably Small Package

Apple, which has been busy updating its Mac lineup for the past couple of days has just announced an updated version of the Mac Mini, a product that was due for an update anyway given that it's been around since January 2023.

Besides featuring a compact design, the updated Mac Mini comes equipped with Apple's updated M4 chips, ships with 16GB of memory on even the base variants and is built from the ground up to support the upcoming Apple Intelligence features. Perhaps the greatest change to the 2024 Mac Mini is how incredibly small it has become.

While the previous generation model was quite compact anyway, Apple went ahead and reduced the overall footprint of the new machine to make it less than half the size of the previous generation model. Measuring just 5 by 5 inches, this super compact system is small enough to fit into the pocket of a small backpack.

While prices for the entry level variants of the 2024 Mac Mini start at just $599, those opting for the SKUs with the M4 Pro chips will need to spend at least $1,399 to get hold of one.

