5 Things Reviewers Liked And Disliked About Apple's 2023 Mac Mini

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Surprising as it may sound, it's been exactly one week since Apple officially announced the 2023 Mac Mini lineup and the new 2023 MacBook Pro models. Apple also used this launch event to announce the company's new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. While customers could order these machines starting January 17, 2023 — the very day these were launched — Apple confirmed that consumers will only get their machines starting Tuesday, January 24, 2022. This is also the day when consumers can walk into an Apple Store (or an authorized Apple reseller) and get themselves the latest iteration of Apple's small form factor desktop computer.

Interestingly, one day before consumers officially get their hands on the 2023 Mac Mini, the first expert reviews for the product are out. If you happen to be among the thousands of people wondering whether or not to invest their hard-earned money on one of these machines, these reviews should help you make a decision. So even as we at SlashGear work on publishing our own review, we thought it would be great to let our readers know some of the things reviewers liked and disliked about the 2023 Mac Mini.