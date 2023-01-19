First Mac Mini M2 Geekbench Scores Show Promising Performance Gains

Apple surprised everyone this week after it refreshed its top-end MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup. This was Apple's first product announcement for 2023. While the Macs did not differ vastly from their predecessors in terms of design, it's the changes to their innards that everyone had their eyes on. Apple also announced the newest entries in the Apple Silicon line — the brand-new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These processors are the second and third members of Apple's M2 family, which the company announced in June 2022 at WWDC.

While the freshly-launched MacBook Pro models came with M2 Pro and M2 Max processor options, Apple had other plans for the Mac Mini lineup. This update for the Mac Mini was long due, given that it's been nearly two years since the company launched the first generation of Mac Mini with Apple Silicon. Additionally, with the Mac Mini targeting an entirely different price segment, Apple chose to use the slightly older M2 chip on the entry-level variants of the 2023 Mac Mini. Unlike the MacBook Pro models that also get an M2 Max chipset option, the top-of-the-line Mac Mini costs $1299 and only uses the M2 Pro chip.

While shipments for both devices are yet to commence, Geekbench scores for the new Mac Mini have appeared online. This has made it easier for us to compare how much of a performance increase one could expect by upgrading to one of the newer Mac Mini.