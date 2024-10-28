Apple's New iMac Gets M4 For Apple Intelligence But There's An Even Bigger Improvement

Apple has just refreshed the iMac less than a year after the M3 version was announced, arming its successor with some remarkable upgrades. Starting with the design, the aesthetic format is identical, but the M4 iMac adds three new colors — yellow, orange, and purple — joining the existing roster of pink, green, blue, and silver. Notably, the shades have changed across all color options, save for silver.

The biggest change, however, is the silicon inside. The M4 processor inside the M4 iMac features up to 10 CPU cores and an equal number of GPU cores, compared to the octa-core CPU and GPU cluster on the M1 variant. Apple claims the M4 is 1.7X faster, and offers a 2.1X at creative editing tasks. The memory bandwidth has also increased by 20% compared to the M3, while the 16-core Neural Engine is said to be six times speedier.

Notably, there's also support for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, which should improve the visual fidelity in games. Apple's efforts with the Metal architecture have managed to bring franchises like "Resident Evil" and "Death Stranding" to the Mac platform, so it would be interesting to see how far those efforts go riding atop the M4 shoulders.

On the software side, Apple Intelligence is the big draw. macOS Sequoia brings an all-new Siri experience supercharged with ChatGPT integration, support for AI-assisted writing tools across the system, and tools to create custom emojis and images. Apple says it has also improved the Game Mode and serves Spatial Audio support on the updated desktop.