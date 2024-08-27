macOS Sequoia Everything We Know: Potential Release Date, Features & More

Fall is known as the season of change — leaves are transforming from green to red and yellow, temperatures are beginning to cool, and pumpkin spice invades cafés around the country. For many Apple users, it will also be the time they change operating systems and upgrade to the 15th and newest version of macOS 10: Sequoia. As with the last several iterations of the OS, which typically release annually, Sequoia is named after a part of California (Sequoia National Park).

At the time of this writing, an exact release date isn't yet known for Sequoia. Apple often keeps release dates and the precise dates of major events and announcements close to the vest until shortly before they happen, but the company's schedule is often fairly predictable since it's also consistent. For example, new iPhones are usually announced in September (and Apple only recently announced the new iPhone 16 presentation will be September 9). Its WWDC events are usually held in June, and this year was no different. On June 10, at Apple's WWDC 2024, the brand gave us a detailed look at Sequoia, which promises to introduce some major new tools and features to Mac users.

Assuming Apple is also consistent with its macOS release this year, it's likely that Sequoia will officially become available sometime in early to mid-fall — probably in September or October — possibly along with the launch of iOS 18. This timing also tracks with the fact that the Sequoia's beta has been available since June, since Apple now groups the developer beta and public beta together. If you don't want to wait at least a few more weeks to test out the operating system's new features — which includes a major integration with AI — you can always install the macOS Sequoia beta beforehand.

