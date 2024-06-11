How To Install The macOS Sequoia Beta (And Why You Might Want To Wait)

Apple's WWDC 2024 announcement introduced several new updates to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other devices that are planned for release later this year. Among the most anticipated was the latest release of macOS, this time called Sequoia. The version overhaul brings many new features, including the ability to mirror your iPhone's screen on a Mac. Other notable additions cover improvements in the Notes app, a redesigned Reader interface for Safari, and better window management.

Releases to iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS will be available for the general public this Fall, but those keen to test the new features out can enroll in a developer beta program that unlocks an early preview of these operating systems. If you own a compatible Mac computer, the process of downloading and installing the newest macOS Sequoia update is quite simple.

Although the pre-release version Apple's offering now doesn't require you to be a developer, it's crucial to note that this is software meant for testing, and may contain more bugs than you'd be comfortable with on a primary machine. If you depend heavily and solely on your Mac computer for work or school, it is advisable to wait until Apple says it's no longer in testing, and rather that it's ready for prime time. That said, if you are okay with the risks, then the only thing between you and macOS Sequoia is a few clicks.