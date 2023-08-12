5 MacOS Sonoma Features That Will Make It Worth The Upgrade

Widgets on macOS are currently housed in the Notification Center. To view them, you need to click on the date and time, or swipe left with two fingers on the trackpad. With macOS Sonoma, widgets are finally coming to the desktop proper. Like in Notification Center, you can select widgets from the widget gallery for desktop. Additionally, you'll be able to drag and reposition the widgets, and even resize them to your liking.

Widgets are also getting some added functionality, becoming more interactive in macOS Sonoma. This means you can check off reminders or turn off smart lights from their respective widgets — without opening a separate app. When you open a Mac app, desktop widgets become transparent, blending in to match the current wallpaper. This makes them less obtrusive, helping you focus on the task at hand.

Desktop widgets aren't just restricted to Mac apps, since macOS Sonoma also brings support for iPhone widgets. Thanks to Continuity, iPhone widgets can now be placed on your Mac's desktop without the actual iPhone apps needing to be installed. The only requirement is that the iPhone needs to be close by and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.