How To Install macOS Sonoma Public Beta

Though the final version of the highly-anticipated macOS Sonoma won't be released until later this year, you can install the public beta. If you want to get a head start on the new features included with Apple's latest update, you can do so in just a few steps.

Sonoma is bringing several big changes to the macOS, and there may be a few features you're looking to get your hands on early. One major difference is the upgrade to widgets, which can now be placed directly on your desktop. Using Continuity, you can also use widgets from your iPhone without downloading them onto your Mac.

Other new features you can use with the macOS Sonoma public beta include slow-motion screensavers, like those found on Apple TV, enhancements to FaceTime, Messages, Notes, and autocorrect, and greater interactivity with PDFs. Safari is also getting a major boost, including the ability to create multiple profiles so you can keep work tabs more compartmentalized from personal tabs. Plus, private browsing will be even more private thanks to enhanced tracker blocking, and websites can be easily converted into apps that you can use straight from the Dock.

One new feature that will likely have a lot of people looking to install Sonoma as early as possible is its new "Game Mode," which will prioritize your Mac's CPU and GPU for gaming and reduce latency with peripherals like wireless controllers and headphones.